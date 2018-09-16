Elliott challenged offense to be consistent

Clemson Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott discussed how the offense performed against Georgia Southern in the second-ranked Tigers’ 38-7 win Saturday at Death Valley.

Clemson totaled 595 yards, including 309 on the ground.

Elliott on the running backs

“Just seeing his (Travis Etienne’s) average yards shows you he did pretty good. We wanted to make sure all of the running backs coming out of this game established the run. We knew it wasn’t just going to be Travis, it was going to be all of those guys touching the ball.”

Elliott on the offense’s improvements

“We challenged our guys. We wanted them to come out and run the football. We wanted to establish the run, establish the line of scrimmage, and obviously we had some success there. We want to improve on third down…and we challenged them.”

Elliott on Etienne’s performance

“He’s just a very natural back. He’s got vision, he anticipates well, he’s got great acceleration and he runs violent. For a guy who is only about 205 pounds, he runs very strong.”

Elliott on his offensive line

“We had 300 yards and one sack. The biggest thing that has been the damper today is that we just took too many downs on the goal line. But overall, you don’t have the offensive performance, the yards, the performance on third down without the consistent play up front.”

Elliott on Adam Choice coming back after lost fumble

“It’s a tough position because if you put one on the ground, you don’t have time to go in to the tank. That’s just a testament to his character. He has been around for a long time and he is fighting for every rep just like the other backs are fighting for every rep. For him to finish that way, I just think that is a good example for not just himself, but for every player on the team.”