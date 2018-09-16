Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature will bring you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games.

Here’s how the future Tigers did on Friday night:

Clemson four-star running back commit Chez Mellusi posted another stellar performance, running for more than 162 yards and three touchdowns as he paced Naples (Fla.) to a 51-0 win at Gulf Coast (Naples).

Mellusi’s three-touchdown effort is his second in his team’s first three games. He has totaled over 550 yards rushing so far this season.

A week after scoring three touchdowns, Clemson wide receiver commit Joe Ngata shined again Friday. The Folsom (Calif.) four-star totaled six catches for 98 yards, and even threw a 55-yard touchdown pass in his team’s 62-6 win vs. Oak Ridge (El Dorado Hills, Calif.).

Ngata was also involved in a trick play with his younger brother, 2020 four-star running back Daniyel Ngata. Joe caught a 10-yard pass and then lateraled the ball back to Daniyel, who took it to the end zone for a 35-yard score.

Clemson commits Brannon Spector and Davis Allen both made key plays to help Calhoun (Ga.) beat North Murray (Chatsworth, Ga.) on the road, 34-10. Spector hauled in a 49-yard reception that set up a touchdown, and Allen forced a fumble that led to a score as well.

Clemson defensive back commits Andrew Booth and Jalyn Phillips helped Archer (Ga.) hold Norcross (Ga.) to just 95 yards of offense in a 37-0 shutout victory.

Following a safety, Booth returned a free kick 74 yards for a touchdown that gave Archer an early 9-0 advantage in the eventual rout.

Clemson linebacker commit Kane Patterson, who plays on both sides of the ball for Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.), helped his team ice a 31-20 win at Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, Tenn.).

Patterson picked up some critical first downs on the ground late in the fourth quarter, setting up a touchdown for a teammate that sealed the victory. Patterson finished with nine carries for 46 yards (5.1 yards per attempt).

Here are other scores from this week’s games involving Clemson commits:

LaVonta Bentley, Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Ala.) – 22-0 win at Chelsea (Ala.)

Logan Cash, Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga.) – 45-21 win vs. Loganville (Ga.)

Joseph Charleston, Milton (Ga.) – 22-20 loss vs. Roswell (Ga.)

Bryton Constantin, University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.) – 41-21 win at Catholic-B.R. (Baton Rouge)

Tayquon Johnson, Williamsport (Md.) – 38-21 loss at Liberty (Sykesville, Md.)

Frank Ladson, South Dade (Miami) – 27-7 win vs. Homestead (Fla.)

Keith Maguire, Malvern Prep (Malvern, Pa.) – 19-3 win at McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.)

Ruke Orhorhoro, River Rouge (Mich.) – 73-0 win vs. Hamtramck (Mich.)

Hunter Rayburn, Pensacola (Fla.) – 21-7 win vs. Tate (Cantonment, Fla.)

Etinosa Reuben, Park Hill South (Riverside, Mo.) – 43-7 loss vs. Staley (Kansas City)

Ray Thornton, Central (Phenix City, Ala.) – 49-0 win at Prattville (Ala.)

Lannden Zanders, Crest (Shelby, N.C.) – 31-21 loss at Weddington (Matthews, N.C.)

Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) – 35-21 loss vs. Mary Persons (Forsyth, Ga.)

John Williams, Creekview (Canton, Ga.) – 21-17 win at Dalton (Ga.)