Lawrence feels like he is maturing as a player

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 12-of-19 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown in the second-ranked Tigers’ 38-7 victory over Georgia Southern Saturday at Clemson’s Death Valley.

Lawrence threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to fellow freshman Justyn Ross.

On the win, offense overcoming slow start

“It was good. We ended up finishing well, but just kind of stalled on a few drives. But I feel like we moved the ball really well. Obviously, the defense played really well, so it was a good win.”

On the offense’s three turnovers

“That’s always a point of emphasis for us. It was this week, too. But like you said, the last two weeks we haven’t had any turnovers. So, had a few this week. We’ll try to clean it up for next week. But it’s always an emphasis not to turn the ball over.”

On how he has grown through the first three games

“I feel like I’m maturing as far as just handling the situation and knowing the situation and all that stuff. I feel like I’m maturing in those areas.”

On Justyn Ross

“Just a big, strong guy, but he can also run and just understands how to use his body and how to set people up in routes and stuff. He’s just a really good player.”

On Travis Etienne

“Played really well. Ran hard, ran tough. He’s really explosive, so it was awesome.”