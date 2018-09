A number of prospects made their way to Clemson for Saturday’s game vs. Georgia Southern at Death Valley.

The second-ranked Tigers defeated the Eagles, 38-7, racking up 595 yards of offense and 27 first downs while allowing just 140 yards on defense and recording seven tackles for loss including five sacks.

Before and after the game, some of the recruits took to Twitter about their visit to Clemson. Check out what they are saying about the prospects that were in Tiger Town!

Death Valley tomorrow #ALLIN 🐅🐾 — Buddy Mack (@TMack_14) September 15, 2018

2020 4-star LB Ethan West (⁦@e_west2⁩) visiting Death Valley for the Georgia Southern game today pic.twitter.com/y8m600C0j5 — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 15, 2018

2020 #Clemson OL commit John Williams (@bigjohnp2020) back at Death Valley today pic.twitter.com/3FAPpx9sV0 — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 15, 2018

Great day with @NickPen74 watching @ClemsonFB take on GA Southern. Go Tigers 🐅🐯🐾 pic.twitter.com/FYFit2Hfhi — John Williams '20 (@bigjohnp2020) September 15, 2018

What an awesome place!! https://t.co/qrPZE64E2P — Nick Pendley (@NickPen74) September 15, 2018

Clemson was crazy‼️ Now where to next week?🤔 — B E L L C O W🔔🐄 (@J_Clark_55) September 15, 2018

Gotta go back‼️🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/GMl3WX5Vyf — B E L L C O W🔔🐄 (@J_Clark_55) September 16, 2018