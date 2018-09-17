The Clemson Insider brings to you another installment of the Commit Performance of the Week. Each week, TCI gives you a look at a Clemson commit who had a great performance in their high school football game on Friday night. This week, Joe Ngata, a 6-3, 180-pound wide receiver from Folsom High School in California, gets his second TCI Commit Performance of the Week award.

Ngata got his first recognition for his performance against Antelope High School on Aug. 31. Two weeks later he receives his second recognition for his night against Oak Ridge High School, a night he is going to remember for a long time as he had six catches for 98 yards, was responsible for one touchdown, and played a key role in a very successful trick play. Ngata and the 13th-ranked Bulldogs topped the Oak Ridge Trojans 62-6 in a game that saw a plethora of touchdowns.

The second touchdown of the game was a pass to Ngata which he pitched to his brother, running back Daniyel Ngata, who took the ball to the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown.

This was only the beginning of a long game for the Trojans as the Bulldogs looked to score many more times. Joe Ngata saw action throughout the entire game, gaining yards on the field through the air to help lead his team to the end zone. He was also responsible for one touchdown, but he was not the one receiving the touchdown. Instead of making the reception, Ngata looked like a quarterback out there as he threw the ball for a 55-yard touchdown.

Ngata seems to have talent in all aspects of the game. His ability to not only catch the ball but to also throw the ball is what is going to make him a great asset for the Tigers when he steps foot on campus next year.