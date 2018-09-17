Two-Minute Drill: 2-quarterback system seems to be working

The media spoke with players and coordinators Monday morning about the Georgia Southern game last weekend and the upcoming game against Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta.

The players and coordinators all feel confident in both Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence’s ability to preform well.

Saturday’s game will be a homecoming of sorts for Lawrence, who is from Cartersville, Ga., which is 45 miles from Atlanta.

The Clemson Insider’s Ashley Pendergist and Katie Florio have more from Clemson in this week’s Two-Minute Drill.