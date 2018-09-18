Clemson among frontrunners for 4-star, top-100 LB

Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings has put recruiting on the backburner for now as he focuses on academics as a junior in high school.

“I am trying to keep my recruiting stuff to a minimum because I am locked in on my academics this year,” Mullings told The Clemson Insider. “I am in school from 7:30 a.m. till 9 p.m. I got school, practice and library so I keep recruiting communication to a minimum.”

That is easier said than done, however, as Mullings is a highly regarded and sought-after prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. Numerous major college football programs have been reaching out to him on a regular basis since Sept. 1, when coaches could begin contacting junior prospects.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is among those who have been in touch with Mullings, who is ranked as a top-five outside linebacker and top-100 overall prospect in the country for his class.

“I have been getting a lot of DMs from Coach V. at Clemson,” Mullings said. “Overall I have been hearing from Ohio State, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, ND, Northwestern, Louisville, Virginia Tech, BC and Stanford every day. Lots of handwritten letters from many others.”

Mullings (6-2, 215) visited Clemson for the first time in late March and picked up an offer from the Tigers while on campus.

He isn’t planning to make any school visits during the season due to his high school football schedule but is looking to return to Clemson in the spring.

“I was hoping to visit in August before I realized it was the dead period,” he said. “Right now I have no plans for a game visit because we play on Saturdays. I definitely want to visit again probably in March.”

Along with Clemson, Mullings has accumulated offers from Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Boston College, UCLA and many others.

Mullings said he wants to make his commitment decision in July 2019, when he will be a rising senior.

Where does Clemson stand in his recruitment at this time?

“Right now I can say that there are a few frontrunners and Clemson is definitely one of them,” he said.

Mullings was limited to just four games last season due to a shoulder injury but said he is now “100 percent” heading into his junior season. Milton Academy begins its season on Sept. 22 at home vs. Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s School.

The 247Sports Composite rankings tab Mullings as the No. 2 prospect from Massachusetts, No. 4 outside linebacker and No. 99 overall prospect for the class of 2020.