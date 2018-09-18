Clemson has to ‘let the playbook work for us’

In the last three years, Clemson’s defense has held Georgia Tech to an average of 121.3 rushing yards per game, 2.95 yards per carry and just two rushing touchdowns.

Defensive end Austin Bryant has played a big role in stopping the Yellow Jackets’ triple-option attack. The Tigers hope to make it four straight years come Saturday when No. 2 Clemson travels to Atlanta (3:30 p.m.) to face Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Bryant on why Clemson has had so much success against Georgia Tech

“Coach V comes up with a great plan for us that we can execute. He keeps it simple. He does not make anything too complicated. He allows us to play our keys, play fast, read our keys and make plays.”

Bryant on reading his keys and avoiding cut blocks

“Georgia Tech makes it tough, especially with the cut blocking which we don’t see a whole lot. Furman did a little cutting. Georgia Southern did not cut much, although they did run the option. They make it difficult for us staying on our feet. We just have to stay disciplined and not try and do too much.”

Bryant on how to try and stop the triple-option

“If they get numbers on you, it can be a long day. So, we just have to make sure we stay dialed in on the plan and what Coach V has for us and let the playbook work for us.”

Bryant on taking on an outside linebacker’s mentality

“Option defenses are so much different because you go from playing end, to playing linebacker, to three-technique sometimes in an option defense. It can be tough, but we have the guys that are flexible enough to do all three. We have the ability to play all three at a high level. So, it definitely plays to our advantage.”

Bryant on having Georgia Tech practice periods in spring practice and fall camp

“It helps a lot to get those reps early in the year before you even start playing games. You have some sort of a foundation to build upon when that week comes. I feel like we had a good preparation when we prepared for them in camp. Those little five- and ten-minute periods go a long way in the grand scheme of things in a game.”