Lawrence excited to play close to home

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is excited to play near his hometown of Cartersville, Ga., this coming Saturday when second-ranked Clemson heads to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech in the ACC opener for both schools.

Lawrence talks about his return close to home and much more.

Lawrence on being comfortable

“Now I have two games under my belt. I feel good. I think every week I’m more and more comfortable with that (reading defenses). Obviously, it changes every week based on who we are playing, so my preparation as gotten better.”

Lawrence on equal distribution with receivers

“Coaches did a good job on spreading it out with play calls to different guys. I don’t really try and think about that when I’m in there. If we do what we’re supposed to do, it happens.”

Lawrence on playing near his hometown

“That’s pretty close to where I’m from. It’s about 45 minutes away. I have a good bit of people going to that one.”

Lawrence on his faith

“It’s always been my personality. Just growing up, my family…obviously football is important, but it’s not my life. It’s not the biggest thing in my life. I would say my faith is. Knowing who I am outside of that. No matter how big the situation is, it’s not going to define me.”

Lawrence on Clemson’s 2-quarterback system

“It’s always been the same. Me and Kelly (Bryant) are still going to support each other. We are going to compete and get better and better. We are still on the same team and have the same goals.”