Lawrence’s faith keeps him calm, poised on the football field

Because he looks like Fabio Lanzoni, thanks to his long blonde hair, Clemson freshman Trevor Lawrence gives off the impression he can be “high maintenance.” It would make sense. He is a quarterback after all.

However, that’s not the case. Lawrence is actually quite the opposite. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has maintained since Lawrence first stepped on campus back in January that the Cartersville, Ga., native is anything, but what people think.

“He is just laid back. He does not really ask or want anything,” Swinney said. “He just comes to work. That’s it.”

Lawrence says that’s just his personality. He has always been kind of laid back and relaxed. He does not get too excited or too low about anything. He is pretty even keel, which is rare for a true freshman.

“Football is important to me, obviously, but it is not my life,” he said. “It is not like the biggest thing in my life. My faith is. That just comes from kind of knowing who I am outside of that. I just know, no matter how big the situation is, it is not really going to define me.”

The only thing that has defined Lawrence through the first three games, besides his talent of course, is his poise in the pocket and how he plays the game. The freshman just does not get rattled and rarely makes a mistake.

“That’s one thing we love about Trevor is he doesn’t ever seem to get rattled and the moment is not too big for him,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “You think about at Texas A&M, that was the largest crowd that we’d ever played in front of in the history of Clemson football, and he goes out there and his first pass is a touchdown.

“That’s just kind of who he is.”

Through three games, Lawrence has completed 26-of-42 passes for 424 yards and five touchdowns. He has completed 61.9 percent of his passes and has just one interception.

Lawrence says it is his faith that keeps him so grounded and allows him to have the poise he needs to play on the biggest of stages.

“I put my identity in what Christ says, who He thinks I am and who I know that He says I am,” the freshman said. “Like I said, it really does not matter what people think of me or how good they think I play. That does not really matter. That has been a big thing for me, in my situation, just knowing that and having confidence in that.”

The Clemson quarterback is constantly tagged on Twitter and Instagram, but he tries not to concern himself about what others are saying about him.

“I definitely get tagged in a lot of stuff and shown a lot of stuff, but I have tried to kind of stay off twitter and Instagram and all of that during the season. I have looked at it a few times, but for the most part I have kept it deleted and try and stay away from that as much as I can right now.”