Carolina lineman says Clemson was ‘different than any other college visit’

Statesville (N.C.) 2020 offensive lineman Seth Williams made his way to Clemson this past Saturday to attend the Tigers’ game against Georgia Southern at Death Valley.

The 6-foot-4, 308-pound center spoke with The Clemson Insider about his experience on campus.

“It was really nice,” Williams said. “I enjoyed going down there and just hanging out. I really liked the atmosphere there and all, and I had a good talk with Coach (Robbie) Caldwell, the O-line coach.”

What did Williams hear from Caldwell during their conversation?

“Really just about how he coaches and what he’s like and how Clemson is a Christian-based team,” Williams said.

“He said that they’re going to take their time on an offer, but I’m going to try to get back down there and keep building a relationship.”

Williams has made unofficial visits to several schools in the past, including NC State, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Virginia and South Carolina.

However, he said Saturday’s visit to Clemson was unlike any of the other recruiting visits he has been on.

“It’s just way different than any other college visit I feel like,” William said. “It was really nice, just the way they treated the recruits and all. And I really like their facilities, too.”

Williams has received scholarship offers from Virginia and Charlotte, while he feels in-state NC State and North Carolina are among other schools showing the most interest.

Only a junior, Williams is in no hurry with the recruiting process and wants to let his recruitment play out before he makes his decision.

“I think I’m going to try to the summer of my senior year,” he said of when he will commit. “I don’t want to wait too late, but I don’t want to rush it.”

Williams visited NC State earlier this season and is planning to return to Raleigh as well as attend games at North Carolina, Virginia, Duke and Coastal Carolina this season.