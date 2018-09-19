Clemson impresses Peach State OL, mother

Clemson made a major impression on a massive Peach State offensive lineman that visited campus Saturday.

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2020 guard/tackle Davis Gayle attended the Tigers’ 38-7 victory over Georgia Southern at Death Valley.

“It was a great visit,” he said. “The way they took care of me and my family, I really enjoyed it. The game was amazing. They played great. The coaches are nice. I like the culture. The guys aren’t afraid to say what’s really going on in the locker room, what needs to be better — I like that. It was a nice visit overall.”

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Gayle couldn’t cite just one highlight of his time in Tiger Town.

“It’s too hard to say,” he said. “Everything was picture perfect.”

Not only did the Tigers impress Gayle, but they also impressed his mother who accompanied him on the visit.

“One of the things that stood out to me about Clemson was the fact that the coaching department cared about the kids outside of football,” Gayle’s mother said. “They’re creating a well-rounded athlete, and that spoke to me more than anything.”

While on campus, Gayle had a chance to speak with multiple members of the coaching staff, including his area recruiter and Clemson’s safeties coach, Mickey Conn.

Gayle has a relationship with Conn, who came to Clemson in 2016 after 16 seasons as the head coach at Gayle’s school, Grayson High.

“He’s an amazing coach,” Gayle said.

Gayle received his first offer from Tulane in June, while Clemson is among other schools showing interest.

He is hoping to earn an offer from Clemson in the future after a great experience there Saturday.

“That would be an amazing opportunity,” he said.

Clemson quarterback Chase Brice also hails from Grayson High, which produces Division I prospects on an annual basis.