Swinney talks Georgia Tech, more

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. Most of the discussion was based on Georgia Tech and how they tend to give Clemson trouble. The Yellow Jackets currently lead the Tigers in the series 51-30-2 overall.

Swinney on playing at Bobby Dodd stadium

“I don’t really think that it’s a difficult place to go in and play. I just think that we’ve had some games where we hadn’t played well. When you throw pick sixes and you give up some boneheaded plays, you get beat anywhere…Bobby Dodd, Death Valley. It don’t matter. It’s a place that you have to show up and be ready. It’s a great rivalry. Georgia Tech has beaten Clemson more than Clemson has beaten them over the years. Certainly, since I’ve been here, we’ve had some tough ones down there.”

Swinney on preparing his team for Tech’s triple-option

“Those got a little bit of work this spring. We’re getting ready to play option football for three out of our first four games. We spent more than the normal amount of time in camp. Camp we get ready for the season. We’ve done studies on all the opponents and some things we will recall on as we go throughout the season. That’s why camp is so hard for some of these guys. There’s a lot going on. There’s a lot of installation. It gets easier as you get locked in to playing somebody. Definitely, we’ve spent a bunch of time on it, and we’ve already played a couple games. Even though they are different, they understand the principles of option football.”

Swinney on tight end Braden Galloway

“I took him out, and I told him he ain’t going back in (referring to the missed assignment Galloway had that caused Kelly Bryant’s pass to be intercepted on the opening drive of the Georgia Southern game). That’s young people, young players make mistakes. It’s a very basic play. It’s not that he missed his block. He just didn’t even go to his guy. The Quarterback is throwing blind and the receiver doesn’t even think the guy is going to be there. That’s a bad play. Those are the things that keep a young guy off the field. You’ve got to be a complete player.”

Swinney on reserve left guard Matt Bockhorst

“I like what Bockhorst is doing. He’s coming…he’s coming. He’s not ready yet. He just doesn’t have quite the knowledge base, but he’s coming. He’s nasty, he likes to play. The game is still a little fast, but I love his competitiveness and his will to learn what to do. He’s making good progress. John (Simpson) is definitely the guy that’s has to play at a high level for us if we are going to have the type of year we want to have.”

Swinney on defensive tackle Jordan Williams injury status

“He’s done better. He practiced today. He did pretty much everything today. He’s making really good progress. I think it’s possible (for him to play on Saturday). I think he is close, but we will wait and see what they say by the end of the week.”