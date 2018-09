By the Stars: Clemson-Georgia Tech

Second-ranked Clemson takes on Georgia Tech this Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium for its Week 4 game. Let’s see how each team’s starting roster matches up from a recruiting (star rating) standpoint.

Clemson Georgia Tech Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 3-star Zach Quinney LT LG John Simpson 4-star 3-star Parker Braun LG C Justin Falcinelli 3-star 2-star Jahaziel Lee C RG Sean Pollard 4-star 3-star Will Bryan RG RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 3-star Andrew Marshall RT WR Tee Higgins 5-star 2-star Jalen Camp WR TE Milan Richard 4-star 3-star Brad Stewart WR QB Kelly Bryant 3-star 3-star TaQuon Marshall QB RB Travis Etienne 4-star 3-star KirVonte Benson BB WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked 3-star Qua Searcy AB WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 2-star Clinton Lynch AB Defense Player Rating Rating Player Defense DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 3-star Desmond Branch DE DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 3-star Kyle Cerge Henderson NT DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 3-star Anree Saint-Amour DE DE Austin Bryant 4-star 3-star Vic Alexander Jack SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 3-star Brant Mitchell ILB MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 3-star David Curry ILB WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star 3-star Jalen Johnson Stinger CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 3-star Jaitlyn Askew CB FS Tanner Muse 3-star Unranked Malik Rivera FS SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 3-star Tariq Carpenter SS CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 3-star Tre’ Swilling CB

There’s no debate on which team recruits better. On paper, Clemson’s roster is much more talented than Tech’s. The Tigers have a recruiting edge at every position. Unless the offense stalls this weekend or the Yellow Jackets find a way to get around Clemson’s monster defensive line, the Tigers will take their second victory in a row at Bobby Dodd.