New OL on Clemson’s radar loves Clemson visit

After committing to Clemson while on campus for its season-opener vs. Furman on Sept. 1, class of 2020 offensive lineman John Williams returned to Death Valley for the Tigers’ game against Georgia Southern last Saturday.

This time, Williams was accompanied by one of his offensive line teammates at Canton (Ga.) Creekview High School — class of 2019 tackle Nick Pendley.

“I loved it. It definitely lived up to the hype,” Pendley said of Clemson. “One of my teammates is committed there and he had been telling me how great it was, and I got to see for myself on Saturday … Unreal.”

It marked the first visit to Clemson for Pendley, who has picked up double-digit Division I scholarship offers since the spring.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder said the “energy” at Clemson stood out most to him.

“I’ve been to a lot of schools, but it was just a different feeling from the time I walked in,” Pendley said. “You could tell you were somewhere special.”

One of the highlights of the visit for Pendley was being taken inside the Tigers’ locker room following their 38-7 victory over Georgia Southern.

“I got to go to the locker room after the win and everyone was dancing and celebrating,” he said. “I felt like part of the team. It was incredible.”

Pendley also had a chance to spend time around Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, area recruiter Brandon Streeter and head coach Dabo Swinney.

He spoke most with Streeter, who let Pendley know that the Tigers are keeping tabs on him.

“I spent a lot of time with Coach Streeter and he said that I’m on their board and will be evaluating me over the next couple weeks,” Pendley said. “He just told me to keep grinding and working hard. They will continue to watch me and evaluate me, and my hope is an offer will follow.”

Memphis, UConn and UMass all offered Pendley this week, joining South Florida, Georgia State, Colorado State, Air Force, Wofford and others on his offer list.

Pendley said his recruitment started to take off after he made a positional switch along the offensive line.

“I played guard my first three years of varsity and switched to tackle this year, and the offers have poured in since the move to tackle,” he said.

According to Pendley, Virginia Tech, NC State, Missouri and Auburn are showing interest along with Clemson.

Pendley doesn’t claim any favorites at this point in his recruiting process and said he has no timetable for his decision.

“I’m very blessed to have the offers I have and I will pray about them all and let God lead my path,” he said.

With that said, Pendley admitted he would love to earn an offer from Clemson and have the chance to team up with Williams again at the next level.

“We have always talked about going to the same school to play together,” Pendley said. “John got his offer and now I hope to get mine.”

Pendley is set to visit South Florida this weekend and also planning trips to Air Force, Colorado State and Georgia State this season.

Pendley was a first-team all-state performer for Creekview (Class 6A) last season.