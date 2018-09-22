Clemson defense strikes first

ATLANTA–Clemson jumped to a 7-0 advantage on a defensive fumble recovery for a touchdown by Clelin Ferrell with 3:42 to play in the first quarter.

Tre Lamar forced the fourth fumble of the game by Georgia Tech as Christian Wilkins jumped the pitch and recovered the ball before fumbling himself allowing Ferrell to pounce on the ball in the end zone for the first touchdown of his career.

