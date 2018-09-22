Clemson defense strikes first

ATLANTA–Clemson jumped to a 7-0 advantage on a defensive fumble recovery for a touchdown by Clelin Ferrell with 3:42 to play in the first quarter.
Tre Lamar forced the fourth fumble of the game by Georgia Tech as Christian Wilkins jumped the pitch and recovered the ball before fumbling himself allowing Ferrell to pounce on the ball in the end zone for the first touchdown of his career.
ATLANTA — Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence made his return to the Atlanta area a good one in the first half Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. The Clemson freshman threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Hunter (…)
Trevor Lawrence showed off his talented arm on 12 play, 64-yard drive in 1:53 capped off by a three-yard shovel pass to Travis Etienne, giving Clemson a 28-7 lead. Clemson converted on a pair of crucial (…)
ATLANTA–Clemson took a 14-0 lead on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Hunter Renfrow. The drive amassed 74 yards, on 16 plays and lasted 2:44. Travis Etienne set the Tigers up with a pair (…)
Second-ranked Clemson will square off with Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. The Tigers are looking for their fourth straight win over the Yellow Jackets and trying to (…)
ATLANTA — Second-ranked Clemson travels to Bobby Dodd Stadium today to take on Georgia Tech in the Tigers’ Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. The Tigers (3-0, 0-0 ACC) are (…)