Etienne has a 'one man will never bring me down' mentality

ATLANTA — Travis Etienne and the No. 2 Clemson Tigers defeated Georgia Tech on Saturday, 49-21, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Leading the Clemson offense on the ground, Etienne had his second consecutive 100-yard performance as the team rushed for 248 yards on the day. Etienne took the time after the game to speak to the media.

Etienne on not going down after first contact

“I watched a video when I was in high school of Trent Richardson and he said ‘one man will never bring me down.’ Ever since then I’ve just kind of developed that mentality. I learned that from him and I guess it’s kind of worked.”

Etienne on team rushing for more yards than Georgia Tech

“It’s most definitely a good feeling. Coming in we knew they were leading the nation in rushing yards. For us to come in here and establish the run and play like we did while being efficient, it was really great.”

Etienne on Trevor Lawrence’s performance

“Trevor stepped in there and he did a great job. That’s what he does and that’s what our quarterbacks do. The moment’s never too big for them to come in and play that way. For him to come in and play that way is really great. The confidence will really boost him going forward.”

Etienne on the offensive line’s performance

“The offensive line to me plays great every week. I just feel everyone around them was playing up to their tempo and we were able to perform.”

Etienne on Tavien Feaster’s performance

“I feel like Tavien gave us a spark. When Tavien got in and hit those big runs, it kind of got everyone up on their toes and ready to go.”

Etienne reflecting on what he expected his career to be at this point

“For the most yeah, this is what I expected. I do feel like there are a lot of things I can get better at and I’m still not where I want to be as a football player. It’s been going good I guess but I’ve still got a lot of growing to do.”