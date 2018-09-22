Helmet Stickers: No. 2 Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21

Second-ranked Clemson held Georgia Tech to 203 yards total offense and amassed 480 yards in a 49-21 victory that amounted to the most points ever scored by a Clemson team in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Each week The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to Tigers who put together outstanding individual performances.

J.D. Davis

Kendall Joseph injured his groin in practice earlier this week thrusting graduate J.D. Davis into the starting spot at weakside linebacker. Davis took full advantage of the opportunity to start and made his presence known to the Georgia Tech backs on Saturday.

Davis led the Tigers in tackles with 10, including eight solo tackles, a sack and a tackle-for-loss. He proved yet again that he can hold his own in a starting role, showing out.

Christian Wilkins

The All-American defensive tackle plugged up the middle of the field and wreaked havoc on the Georgia Tech rushing attack. Wilkins finished the day with three tackles, including a pair of solo tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble that he recovered before fumbling into the end zone allowing Clelin Ferrell to fall on a defensive touchdown.

Travis Etienne

Etienne eclipsed 100 yards for the second straight game and further cemented himself as Clemson’s premier rusher.

The sophomore finished the day with 11 carries for 122 yards and one touchdown on the ground as well as a receiving touchdown on a shovel pass from Lawrence.

Amari Rogers

Rogers showed consistency on Saturday leading the Tigers in receptions and yards in Saturday’s game. He finished with six receptions for 60 yards and caught every ball thrown his way.

Justyn Ross

Ross showed the nation yet again that he is dangerous with the football in his hand, scoring a 53-yard touchdown on his only reception of the day.

Clemson returns to action next Saturday in Memorial Stadium against Syracuse in another noon kickoff.