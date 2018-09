ATLANTA–Clemson pounded the ball on the ground to start the second half as Feaster scored on a 27-yard touchdown run putting his team ahead 35-7, the drive covered 75 yards in seven plays in 2:40.

After a pair of Lawrence passes to Cornell Powell, the Tigers ran the ball on five consecutive plays. Travis Etienne ran the ball twice for 33 yards and Feaster returned to the game toting the rock three times for 41 yards and the 27-yard score.