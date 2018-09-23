Swinney updates Kendall Joseph Injury

Football

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gives the latest on Kendall Joseph’s injury.

Swinney hopes to see Joseph back at practice this week.

Joseph injured his groin in practice last week and did not play in Saturday’s 49-21 victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

