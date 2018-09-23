What They Are Saying: Trevor Lawrence

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Trevor Lawrence made a major push to be the starter with his performance in his fourth game for the Tigers. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what if being said on Twitter about the play of Trevor Lawrence in Saturday’s win over Georgia Tech.
Here is one reason why Lawrence should be Clemson’s starting quarterbackhttps://t.co/BzRJKHemW5
RECAP: Trevor Lawrence throws four touchdowns as Clemson opens ACC play with big win over Georgia Tech. #ALLIN #ACCFootball
Dabo discussed half the roster in his 6 mins, 15 secs opening statement but did not mention Trevor Lawrence’s name. Maybe he thought we wouldn’t ask about the QBs 🤷🏻♂️
Key takeaway from today: Tigers did not punt in drives with Trevor Lawrence on the field (4 TDs, 1 INT). That's pretty efficient#GoTigers #Clemson
Freshman Trevor Lawrence played well enough at QB for Clemson that coach Dabo Swinney has a decision to make.
He's only a true freshman but I'd take a prop bet that Trevor Lawrence will be the #1 pick in the NFL Draft when he enters in 3-4 years.
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence shows it's his job to lose after blowout road win over Georgia Techhttps://t.co/Fwx4kDdGKM pic.twitter.com/cAEDNQ34Yu
Leave Trevor Lawrence in the game. The offense is just…. different.
Of course that’s just my opinion, I could be wrong. #CLEMvsGT
I’ve been on the Kelly Bryant should be the starter train because he’s earned it. That being said Trevor Lawrence has proven he should be the starter after 4 games. That dude is the real deal.
Trevor Lawrence can play. Great throw here for the touchdown to Renfroe. #CLEMvsGT pic.twitter.com/NvCLkY4gjj
I’m sorry when you see a throw like that made for a touchdown … that’s not normal. Start Trevor Lawrence. Give Bryant some snaps but it’s time.
It just is.
The most telling moment of the day might have been late when Clemson put in its entire first-string offense again to make sure this one was closed out emphatically. Running the show at QB? Trevor Lawrence.
