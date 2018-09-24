2018 signing class rated No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball

The Clemson Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class was rated No. 7 in the country by Collegiate Baseball on Monday. The newcomers that comprise the class are already with the team, led by head coach Monte Lee and assistant coaches Bradley LeCroy (recruiting coordinator), Andrew See and Greg Starbuck. It marked Clemson’s highest recruiting ranking, as it was also rated No. 9 by Baseball America and No. 14 by Perfect Game.

Three signees were selected in the 2018 MLB draft. Davis Sharpe was picked in the 34th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Justin Wrobleski was drafted in the 36th round by the Seattle Mariners and Adam Hackenberg was chosen in the 39th round by the Kansas City Royals.

The Tigers are coming off a 47-16 season and hosted a regional for the third year in a row in 2018. Clemson opens the 2019 season against South Alabama on Feb. 15 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.