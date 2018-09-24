4-star FSU commit sets Clemson official visit

Derick Hunter, one of the country’s top defensive linemen, announced a verbal commitment to Florida State back in June. Despite that, the four-star prospect from Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar is planning to take official visits elsewhere during this season.

Hunter (6-4, 285) told TCI that he has set official visit dates to three schools: Clemson, Alabama and Georgia.

“Clemson for the Duke game, Bama vs. Auburn and UGA vs. Auburn,” Hunter said.

Hunter said he “doesn’t know yet” whether those will be the only officials he makes.

Clemson most recently played host to Hunter for an unofficial visit on June 15, five days before he announced his commitment to the Seminoles. He also made an unofficial visit to Clemson on April 20 after receiving an offer from the Tigers in March.

Hunter said he remains in contact with Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

“Same thing,” Hunter said of what he has heard from Bates. “Just to keep getting better every week.”

Along with the aforementioned schools, Hunter lists offers from Florida, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn and LSU among many others.

Where do the Tigers stand in his recruitment right now?

“They stand good,” he said.

As a junior last season, Hunter recorded 54 total tackles including six for loss and a sack. He is ranked as high as the No. 258 prospect in the 2019 class regardless of position (ESPN).

Hunter plans to sign with his school of choice on Dec. 20.