Update on game time for Wake Forest

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of October 6.

Friday, Oct. 5

Georgia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Oct. 6

Syracuse at Pitt, 12:20 p.m., Raycom Sports

Boston College at NC State, 12:30 p.m., RSN

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for Clemson at Wake Forest, Florida State at Miami, and Notre Dame at Virginia Tech.

Start times and networks for those games will be determined following the games of Sept. 29. The times and networks held for those three games are 3:30 p.m. on ABC, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, and 8 p.m. on ABC.

All times are Eastern.