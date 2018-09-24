Update on game time for Wake Forest

Latest
Elliott explains why Lawrence won the job
Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence was announced the starting quarterback for the Syracuse game on Monday. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke with the media to discuss why Lawrence was chosen as the (…)
Venables: 'We need to hit the layups'
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is making sure his defense sees plenty of film from last year’s loss at Syracuse. Venables said his defense didn’t even hit the (…)
Lawrence, Etienne named ACC Players of the Week
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Rookie of the Week, while his backfield teammate Travis Etienne was named the conference’s Running Back of the Week for (…)
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says it was not a difficult decision to name Trevor Lawrence as the Tigers’ starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Syracuse. “It just came (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott talks about the decision to start Trevor Lawrence at quarterback this week against Syracuse. Elliott said it is still a week by week decision and that they will (…)
Clemson announced Monday Trevor Lawrence has been named the team’s starting quarterback for this week’s game against Syracuse. With his family and friends from nearby Cartersville, Ga., at Bobby Dodd (…)
2018 signing class rated No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball
The Clemson Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class was rated No. 7 in the country by Collegiate Baseball on Monday. The newcomers that comprise the class are already with the team, led by head coach Monte Lee and (…)
Clemson runs over Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — Second-ranked Clemson continued its strong start to the season as the Tigers defeated Georgia Tech, 49-21, on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Coming into the game, the Georgia Tech offense led (…)
Swinney beyond pleased with win over Tech
ATLANTA — Second-ranked Clemson won its fourth straight meeting with Georgia Tech, 49-21, on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Following the game head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the (…)
Tour of Champions: Coach says ‘sky’s the limit’ for Spector, Allen
Clemson commitments Davis Allen and Brannon Spector helped lead Calhoun (Ga.) High School to a blowout victory at Ringgold (Ga.) High School on Friday night, which improved the Yellow Jackets’ season (…)