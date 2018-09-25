5-star WR commit weighs in on QB change

Like Clemson, five-star wide receiver commit Frank Ladson is off to an undefeated start to the season with his Miami (Fla.) South Dade squad.

“It’s been great,” Ladson said. “We’re 5-0.”

Ladson (6-4, 170) has played a big role in his team’s downfield aerial attack, having hauled in at least three touchdown receptions of 50-plus yards already.

“It’s going great,” Ladson said of his season individually. “I want it to be even better as I get into the second half of the season.”

Clemson is 4-0 (1-0 ACC) as it nears the halfway point of its regular season as well.

The Tigers’ explosive offense, especially in the passing game, is one of the reasons why they have a perfect record heading into their fifth game of the season vs. Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley.

Clemson has eight passing plays for 40 yards or more this season after posting only 11 during the entire 14-game season in 2017. Wide receivers Amari Rodgers, Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross, Hunter Renfrow and Cornell Powell have all recorded at least one reception of 40 yards or more, while Derion Kendrick has notched a 38-yard catch.

“They look great,” Ladson said of the receivers. “Making a lot of plays.”

Lawrence has accounted for four of those 40-plus-yard passing plays, including touchdown passes of 53 and 57 yards to Ross in the last two games vs. Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern, respectively.

Overall, the true freshman has completed 65 percent of his passes for 600 yards and nine touchdowns against two interceptions, and has a passer rating of 191.8 that leads the ACC and ranks eighth in the country among qualified quarterbacks.

Lawrence’s productivity through four games has forced the Tigers to make a quarterback change and name him the starter over Kelly Bryant heading into the Syracuse game.

“I think he earned it,” Ladson said. “He’s been playing great, making a lot of plays. Think he had four touchdowns last game.”

Ladson, who committed to Clemson back in April, said Lawrence’s play has made him even more excited to catch passes from him in the future.

Ladson will arrive on campus in January as an early enrollee. He is planning to catch a game at Death Valley this season but doesn’t know yet which game he will attend.

“Not sure yet because of my football schedule, but it should be sometime in November or December,” he said.

Ladson is ranked as a five-star wide receiver by the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 4 wideout and No. 27 overall prospect in the country for the Class of 2019.