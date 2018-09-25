Swinney: Those that blame Bryant for Sugar Bowl "don't have a clue"

Swinney: Those that blame Bryant for Sugar Bowl "don't have a clue"

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a message for those that blame Kelly Bryant for last year’s Sugar Bowl loss.  Coach Swinney said they “don’t have a clue” during his Tuesday press conference.

 

 

