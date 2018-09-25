Tigers in the NFL: Week 3

Week 3 of NFL play has come and gone. Some teams either earned their first win or avoided their first loss. Three teams remain undefeated in the league.

This week, a total of 21 former Clemson Tigers saw some NFL action. The Clemson Insider gives an in-depth look at the most notable performances by former Tigers.

Kansas City Chiefs 38, San Francisco 49ers 7

KC: Jarvis Jenkins: 1 tackle, 1 solo

Sammy Watkins: 2 carries, 20 yards, 5 receptions, 55 yards, 1 touchdown, 8 targets

SF: Bradley Pinion: 4 punts, 148 yards, 1 within the 20, 43 long, 5 kick-offs

The Kansas City Chiefs looked to remain undefeated and keep control of the AFC West as they took on the San Francisco 49ers. Three former Tigers saw playing time in this matchup, two for the Chiefs and one for the 49ers. Bradley Pinion continued his exceptional punting as well as kickoffs. He kicked the ball off a total of 5 times, sending four of them into the end zone for a touchback, and a fifth one that was returned for 22 yards. He had 4 punts for a total of 148 yards, putting one of them inside the 20-yard line. For the Chiefs, Jarvis Jenkins had 1 solo tackle that prevented the 49ers offense from getting into the end zone. Sammy Watkins was targeted 8 times of which 5 were caught for a total of 55 yards. Watkins did reel in a touchdown right before halftime. He also had 2 carries for 20 yards.

Los Angeles Rams 35, Los Angeles Chargers 23

LAC: Mike Williams: 4 receptions, 81 yards, 2 touchdowns, 7 targets, 1 tackle, 1 solo

The showdown between two Los Angeles teams, the Rams and the Chargers, featured a former member of Wide Receiver University. Just one week after tallying his first career touchdown, Mike Williams has a career game where he got plenty of looks from Philip Rivers. Rivers looked for Williams a total of 7 times. Williams was able to bring in 4 of those targets for 81 yards. The first touchdown was a play that started on the Rams’ 42-yard line. Rivers passed the ball in the end zone where Williams made a diving catch with two defenders on this back. Clemson Fans might recognize this athletic play from when he caught the touchdown pass in 2014 against NC State, diving into the end zone to make the catch. His second touchdown on the day was a 20-yard pass from Rivers where Williams had to power through a defender to reach for the pylon.

New York Giants 27, Houston Texans 22

NYG: Wayne Gallman: 6 carries, 25 yards, 1 target

B.J. Goodson: 2 tackles, 1 solo, 1 pass deflected

HOU: Deandre Hopkins: 6 receptions, 86 yards, 10 targets

DJ Reader: 3 tackles, 2 solo

Deshaun Watson: 24/40, 385 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 5 carries, 36 yards

The Houston Texans have not gotten the start that they wanted, losing the first three games of the season, but the New York Giants were able to tally their first win. In this battle for the first win of their seasons, five former Tigers received playing time. For the Giants, Wayne Gallman was handed the rock 6 times in which he produced a total of 25 yards. B.J. Goodson was responsible for a tackle and helped in another, totaling two tackles on the night. For the Texans, Deshaun Watson went 24/40 for 385 yards. He threw two touchdowns but had 1 interception in their loss to the Giants. He also had 5 carries for a total of 36 yards. Six of his completed passes were thrown to Deandre Hopkins who tallied a total of 86 yards. On defense, DJ Reader saw a total of 3 tackles and completed two of them all alone.

Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27

PIT: Coty Sensabaugh: 5 tackles, 5 solo

TB: Chandler Catanzaro: 2/2 on FGs, 3/3 on PATs

Adam Humphries: 1 carry, 4 yards, 3 receptions, 30 yards, 5 targets

The Bucs were looking to remain undefeated and the Steelers were looking to pick up their first win. Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh and the Steelers took home the win in a game that was decided by one possession. Sensabaugh made a total of 5 tackles in the win at Tampa Bay. Lined up on the opposite side of the ball was Adam Humphries. Humphries had 1 carry for 4 yards and was targeted 5 times. He caught 3 of the passes for a total of 30 yards. One catch was a 16-yard pass that kept the drive alive, setting up a Chandler Catanzaro field goal. Catanzaro hit one other field goal on the night as well as completed 3 PATs. Catanzaro went 100-percent in his kicking attempts in their loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Seattle Seahawks 24, Dallas Cowboys 13

SEA: Jaron Brown: 2 receptions, 25 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 targets

The Seattle Seahawks were looking for their first win on the season while the Dallas Cowboys looked to get their record over .500. Another member of Wide Receiver University saw some valuable action in this matchup. Jaron Brown was targeted 3 times. Two of the targets were brought in for catches that totaled in 25 yards. One reception gave the Seahawks their first touchdown on the night. Russell Wilson threw the ball to Brown in the end zone from 16 yards out to give the Seahawks the lead over the Cowboys. Brown’s contribution helped lift the Seahawks to their first victory of the season.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 3 action:

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 2 tackles, 2 solo, 1 sack, 1 tfl, 1 qb hit

Grady Jarrett: 3 tackles, 3 solo, 1 qb hit

BUF: Ray Ray McCloud III: 1 reception, 6 yards, 1 target

MIA: Stephone Anthony: 2 tackles

Andre Branch: 2 tackles

MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 3 tackles, 2 solo

OAK: Martavis Bryant: 1 carry, 4 yards, 2 receptions, 30 yards, 5 targets

Marcus Gilchrist: 2 tackles, 2 solo

