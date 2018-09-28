Local prospect recaps recent Clemson visit

After earning an offer from Clemson during the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer, local Class of 2019 recruit Avery Reece returned to campus for a visit two weeks ago.

The Honea Path (S.C.) Belton-Honea Path standout attended the Tigers’ game vs. Georgia Southern at Death Valley on Sept. 15.

“I enjoyed it a lot, like always!” Reece said.

What was the highlight of the visit for the 6-foot-3, 250-pound offensive line prospect?

“Probably getting to go into the locker room after the game,” he said.

Reece enjoyed the opportunity to be a part of the Tigers’ postgame celebration in the locker room following their 38-7 win over Georgia Southern.

“It was a great experience getting to see what it’s like on the inside of the program,” he said.

Reece took advantage of his time on campus to catch up with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“We just talked about how the season was going and how I was doing this year,” Reece said.

Reece received a grayshirt offer from Clemson in June after being evaluated by Caldwell and the staff at the Swinney Camp. He plays tight end for BHP but worked out at the camp with the offensive linemen, the position he is being recruited for by the Tigers.

Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Alabama State have also offered Reece, who hasn’t yet decided whether he will make any more school visits during the season.

“Not sure yet,” he said.

Reece has expressed the intent to make his commitment sooner than later.

Through five games this season, Reece has recorded seven receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown while helping BHP to a 4-1 record. As a junior last season, he caught five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and was also a key component of BHP’s run game as a blocker.