Atmosphere at Clemson impresses big in-state WR

Clemson played host to several notable wide receiver prospects for Saturday’s game vs. Syracuse.

Among them was Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland High School standout Lavel Davis.

“The visit was great,” Davis said. “I enjoyed watching Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers ball and how the atmosphere was in the stadium.”

Davis, a junior in the class of 2020, visited Clemson this past summer to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp. But Saturday marked his first time attending a game at Death Valley as a recruit.

“It’s so fun and the fans are wild and the energy level is always up,” he said. “I loved the atmosphere.”

Standing at 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, Davis was easy to spot on the sideline at Memorial Stadium as he took in the pregame atmosphere and watched the Tigers warm up prior to their 27-23 victory over Syracuse.

Davis impressed Clemson’s staff with his performance at the Swinney Camp in June while working out with the receivers under the instruction of co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott.

Scott took time during pregame Saturday to speak one-on-one with Davis.

“He asked about my game (Friday) might and he told me to keep working hard and keep in touch with him, and he told me to stay focused and to have a great time,” Davis said.

Georgia Tech gave Davis his first offer in June. Along with Clemson, he said he is garnering interest from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, NC State, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, East Carolina and Temple.

An offer to play at Clemson and be a part of “Wide Receiver U” is something the in-state wideout is working toward.

“It would mean a lot to me, like a lot,” he said of a potential Clemson offer. “I want to go to the best college where WRs get the best training, and to become the best you have to train with the best.”

Clemson made a strong impression on Davis during Saturday’s visit.

“The fans and atmosphere was the most surprising thing I saw (Saturday) and the fans were amazing,” he said. “Also how the coaches put the best player on the field, not worrying about the grade the player is in.”

Davis is also planning to visit Wake Forest, NC State, Virginia Tech and East Carolina during the season, and said he might return to Clemson this season or either make a trip to Notre Dame.