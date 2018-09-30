Georgia WR Capers: ‘Nothing gets better than Clemson’

Talented Class of 2020 recruit Ze’Vian Capers had originally planned to take in Louisville’s home game vs. Florida State on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.

Instead, the Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark wide receiver ultimately decided to return to Clemson for the second-ranked Tigers’ contest against Syracuse at Death Valley.

“My family and I really wanted to see Trevor Lawrence’s first start and watch undefeated Clemson battle against an undefeated Syracuse,” Capers told The Clemson Insider. “I just wanted to visit Clemson again because of the environment, fans and the culture that they bring. Nothing gets better than Clemson.”

The Capers family and other 80,000 people at Death Valley got to witness Clemson’s exciting come-from-behind, 27-23 victory over Syracuse.

Backup quarterback Chase Brice stepped up in place of an injured Trevor Lawrence and guided the Tigers on a 13-play 94-yard scoring drive late in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Travis Etienne ran in the go-ahead touchdown with 41 seconds left as Clemson overcame a 16-7 halftime deficit and improved to 5-0 (2-0 ACC).

“It was an amazing visit and experience. Great to see two good teams compete against each other to the last seconds of the game,” Capers said. “My mother and little brother enjoyed the fans and the energy throughout the entire game, which made the experience even more enjoyable. It was great to see Coach (Dabo) Swinney, Coach (Jeff) Scott, Coach (Brandon) Streeter, Coach (Xavier) Dye and the rest of the Clemson staff. My family and I were filled with joy when Clemson came out with the W. I will definitely be visiting Clemson again soon.”

Saturday marked the second time Capers has visited Clemson already this season, as he also attended the Tigers’ opener vs. Furman on Sept. 1.

“I felt comfortable being around the coaching staff and players,” he said. “The more I visit Clemson the more I fall in love with the culture and environment on a college game day. Clemson has the best fans in the country hands down.”

While on campus, Capers (6-4, 200) spent plenty of time with co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott and other members of the staff.

“The Clemson staff was excited and thrilled to see my family and I after taking a tough loss Friday night to West Hall (Oakwood, Ga.),” Capers said. “Coach Scott told me to keep balling and being a good example for the younger classmen since Denmark is a brand new school without a senior class. Even though we lost I still had a productive night with nine receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing.”

Capers received his first scholarship offer from Clemson in March. Since then, the junior prospect has picked up offers from South Carolina, Arkansas, Louisville and Georgia Tech.

Clemson has been the frontrunner in his recruitment, and according to Capers, Saturday’s visit improved the Tigers’ stock even more.

“Clemson has definitely increased their chances of getting a commitment out of me,” he said.

Capers told TCI recently that he is looking to make his decision in January. He plans to attend Arkansas’s game vs. Alabama next weekend, then visit Clemson again for its next home game vs. NC State on Oct. 20 before going to Louisville in November.