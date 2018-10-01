Another week of high school football is in the books. Clemson commits all across the country competed during this week of football under the Friday night lights.

The Clemson Insider brings to you another edition of our Commit Performance of the Week series, highlighting a commit’s performance and taking an in-depth look at why they were given this award.

This week we take a look at Chez Mellusi, a 6-1, 205-pound running back out of Naples, Fla. Mellusi has had a phenomenal start to his season. Through five games, he has already had 80 carries for 900 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He is averaging 180 yards per game.

On Friday, Naples High School faced Palmetto Ridge High School and came out victorious with a 42-0 blowout win. In the game, Mellusi ran for 99 yards on 13 carries and accumulated three touchdowns in the team’s dominant win.

One of Mellusi’s touchdowns came on a 15-yard run. The ball was tossed to him and he took it to the right hashmark, side-stepping defenders as he crossed into the end zone. Another one of his touchdowns was a 32-yard run in which he started to take the ball to the right. Instead of taking it right, he bounced off of his offensive line and cut left, running along the sideline into the end zone. The third of the three touchdowns was a 1-yard rush for the six points.

Mellusi’s talent will certainly be welcomed at Clemson. He looks like a college running back already in his highlights. It will be fun to watch how he develops when he steps foot on campus in 2019.