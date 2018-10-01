SEC legacy recruit says Clemson ‘feels like home’ after visit

Clemson played host this past weekend to the son of a former SEC offensive lineman.

Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Episcopal 2020 offensive tackle Brady Ward visited campus for the Tigers’ game vs. Syracuse at Death Valley.

“I really enjoyed it,” Ward said. “They showed me around campus and showed me around, and I really feel like that’s a really good school. It feels like home to me. It’s a beautiful campus, and the game had a great atmosphere. The ending was crazy.”

Ward’s father, Brian Ward, played college football at LSU.

The younger Ward – who stands at 6-foot-7, 310 pounds – arrived to Clemson with his parents on Friday to tour the campus and facilities and spend time with the coaching staff and players before attending Saturday’s win over Syracuse.

“I really liked hanging out with Coach (Robbie) Caldwell the past couple days because he reminds me a lot of my head coach (Steve Mask),” he said. “Their personalities are really close, and it feels like I’m talking to my head coach when I talk to him.”

Caldwell traveled to see Ward at his school during the spring evaluation period, and Clemson’s offensive line coach let Ward know that he intends to further evaluate him moving forward.

“He said that he wants me to come up to a camp this summer for him to check me out and all that,” Ward said, “and they’re going to keep up with me on my film and all that for the rest of the year.”

Ward is hoping to add Clemson to his double-digit offer list, which currently includes LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Iowa, North Carolina and Oregon among others.

“It’d mean a lot coming from Clemson because it’s a really good school and good football team,” he said. “It’d definitely be one of the top of my list.”

Clemson’s family culture appeals to Ward, as that is one of the main things he is looking for in his school of choice. He wants to make his college decision sometime this summer or early next year.

“The head coach, he’s really big on family and all that,” Ward said of Dabo Swinney. “So, family’s a big one for me.”

Although his father attended LSU, Ward says that doesn’t give the SEC’s Tigers an advantage in his recruitment – he is simply looking for the best fit for him personally.

“I’ve really evened out all the schools,” he said. “I grew up loving LSU, but I’ve kind of evened it out so I can get into this recruiting process and just find the right school for me.”

Ward said his next visit will be to Florida for its game vs. LSU this weekend. He plans to camp at a few schools this summer including Clemson.