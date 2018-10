Clemson quarterback Chase Brice had to step up and fill some big shoes on Saturday against Syracuse after starter Trevor Lawrence left the game with what turned out to be a neck strain in the Tigers’ win over the Orange.

The Clemson Insider’s Ashley Pendergist has more from Clemson as players and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott had a lot to say about Chase Brice’s performance in the Syracuse win.

