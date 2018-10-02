Brice had no intention of leaving Clemson

Clemson quarterback Chase Brice was shown a lot of love when he came to speak to the media on Monday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Brice recaps how he felt as he led the Tigers in a come-from-behind win against Syracuse this past Saturday.

Brice on why he stuck around at Clemson

“I got redshirted (last year) and so this year was a good opportunity during spring practice and fall camp to really showcase what I can do. There was really no need for me to leave. I love the coaching staff, I love Clemson in general, the school aspect, great people, a lot of friends, and my family loves it as well. And honestly, the football is great and you getting coached by Coach (Dabo) Swinney, one of the best in the country.”

Brice on how he has prepared for his moment

“I just think its trust your coaches and trust your instincts to prepare because you never know when your opportunity is gonna come. Mine came Saturday and they always preach about when your opportunity comes, how are you going to respond, so I just tried to do my best.”

Brice talks about the game-winning drive

“I didn’t try to think about going the whole 94. I was really just focusing on ‘Let’s get first downs.’ I knew there was plenty of time on the clock, we had a couple timeouts, and our running game was, we were gonna gain some yards on each play so I was pretty confident in that. It just kinda happened where we got in a rhythm and 94 turned into only 6 more yards to go.”

Brice walks through the fourth-and-six

“So, yeah, fourth-and-six, and I knew third-and-long and medium in fourth down they ran a specific coverage and so I just tried to look off the safety a little bit. And then I kinda knew I was either going to Tee or the flats and so the corner didn’t really sync that much and gave just enough room for me to fit it in there to (Tee Higgins).”

Brice on how going for fourth-and-six affected his confidence

“It made me feel good, it made me feel even more confident for that play in general and for the rest of the drive. But, I just had a feeling that we were going to go for it regardless. That fourth and one, we were going to get it anyways, and I think we just had the momentum and rhythm to, let’s not try to punt it, but it felt good.”

Chase Brice talks about Travis Etienne

“After my fake I’m always looking to see what the backside is doing, maybe I can pull it here and there, but I mean seeing (Etienne) run, he’s something special, that’s for sure. He’s a special back.”