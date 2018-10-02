Clemson leaves great impression on 4-star OL

A name to watch out for in the future is Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County 2021 four-star offensive lineman Weston Franklin. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound sophomore already holds several scholarship offers and has the chance to be a national recruit before it’s all said and done.

This past summer, Franklin received an invitation to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp but was unable to make it. However, the talented youngster was able to make his first unofficial visit to Clemson last Saturday for the Tigers’ game vs. Syracuse.

“I really enjoyed it,” Franklin said. “High-class program. All the coaches I talked to really liked me, loved my film and told me just to keep working.”

Franklin was impressed by the fight the Tigers showed in their comeback 27-23 victory over the Orange, as well as the frenetic crowd at Death Valley that cheered on their team over the course of the game.

“Hard-fought win,” Franklin said. “Coach Swinney and his staff have a great program. The atmosphere was great. Tons of dedicated fans. It was really exciting being able to hear them and be around them.”

Another thing that stood out to Franklin was what he learned during the visit about the values of Clemson’s program off the field.

“The way Coach Swinney stresses to his guys the character that he wants them to have,” Franklin said. “Also the graduation rate that he has in the program.”

Swinney and the rest of the Tigers’ coaching staff left an impression on him as well.

“I like them a lot,” he said. “I could see myself having a great bond with them. I really enjoyed being around all of them. They’re all great guys.”

Southern Miss extended Franklin’s first offer back in March. Since then, he has earned other offers from Michigan, South Carolina and Georgia Southern.

With two seasons of high school football left to play after this year, Franklin figures to see many more offers roll in moving forward. He said he is getting early interest from Notre Dame, Penn State, Mississippi State, Florida State and Wake Forest along with Clemson.

What would a future offer from the Tigers mean to the Peach State lineman?

“It would mean a lot to get an offer from a high-class program like that,” he said.

Franklin hasn’t yet scheduled any more school visits for the season but said he is considering trips to Florida, Notre Dame, Michigan, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and Georgia. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 prospect in Georgia, No. 5 offensive guard and No. 64 overall prospect nationally for the 2021 class.