In-state OL target breaks down Clemson visit

Clemson offensive tackle target Cooper Dawson of Hanahan (S.C.) traveled to Death Valley on Saturday for an unofficial visit.

Dawson, who grew up a fan of the Tigers, witnessed their wild come-from-behind win over Syracuse which saw running back Travis Etienne score the go-ahead touchdown with under a minute left in the game.

“I say it all the time but Clemson puts on a show every game, whether they’re crushing a team or playing in a close one like that,” Dawson said. “They’re always fun to watch.”

Dawson (6-5, 250) was accompanied to Death Valley by his mother and father. It marked his first time on campus since the Tigers’ All In Cookout in July and second since he attended the Dabo Swinney Camp in June — after which he received an offer from Clemson.

Before the game, Dawson and other recruits on hand took in Clemson’s traditional Tiger Walk, then watched from the sideline as the Tigers warmed up prior to kickoff.

“It was awesome. The pregame was awesome,” Dawson said. “The Tiger Walk was super exciting and I liked seeing the O-linemen run through their drills.”

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell took time to speak with Dawson and his parents before the game, and Dawson also spent time with area recruiter Tony Elliott.

“It was great seeing them,” he said. “We just talked about physical therapy and how my knee is coming, and they told me I was looking good.”

Dawson, who suffered a torn ACL while camping at Clemson, said his rehab is progressing nicely.

“Really good,” he said. “Finally able to start running.”

Along with Clemson, Dawson has collected offers from Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Georgia State, UCF, South Florida, Tulane, Colorado State, Old Dominion, Army and Navy as well as Ivy League schools Princeton and Brown.

Dawson is in the process of planning a few official visits that he wants to take before he makes his decision and signs with his school of choice in December.

“UCF in November along with Vandy, and trying for Princeton and Army possibly,” he said of his visit plans.

Not only does Dawson have a college decision to make, but he also has to decide which position he wants to play at the next level. Some programs are recruiting him as a defensive lineman or tight end, while Clemson is among those that view him as an offensive lineman.

Clemson remains a very appealing option for the in-state prospect as he goes through the process and tries to make the right choice for him.

“They’re always going to be my dream school,” he said. “I’ve just got to view my options and consider the pros and cons.”

Dawson is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the state of South Carolina for the 2019 class per 247Sports.