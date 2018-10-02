Swinney says Lawrence will play on Saturday

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play in Saturday’s game at Wake Forest.

Swinney was asked about Lawrence’s availability for Saturday and the Tigers’ coach said he will play.

“I would not have had him practicing last night if that was not the case,” Swinney said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Swinney said on his weekly call-in show Monday night that the true freshman not only practiced on Monday, but he also took every snap with the first-team offense.

“He looked great. He feels great,” Swinney said. “That is a big blessing for us.”

Swinney is amazed to see Lawrence back to full strength so fast after he took such a nasty hit near the Syracuse sideline late in the second quarter this past Saturday. At the time, Clemson was worried it was a concussion and put him in concussion protocol, but test results showed it was a neck strain.

“He got the crap knocked out of him,” Swinney said.

Lawrence did not return to the game as redshirt freshman Chase Brice led the Tigers’ back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit thanks to two long touchdown drives, including a 13-play, 94-yard game winning drive in the final minutes, which running back Travis Etienne capped with a 2-yard run with 41 seconds to play.

Earlier on Monday, Clemson released its depth chart for Saturday’s game in Winston-Salem, N.C., and Lawrence was listed as the starting quarterback.

“His neck is not quite as sore (on Monday),” Swinney said. “He was pretty sore on Sunday, but everything checked out and all of that. He was back out there and took all the reps. He looked good.”

Lawrence looked good prior to his injury against Syracuse. The Cartersville, Ga., native completed 10-of-15 passes for 93 yards in a little less than two quarters of play against the Orange.

“He played well,” Swinney said. “He was 60-something percent completion. He had a good game. He missed a couple throws that he would have liked to have back. He was a little amped up, but he did a nice job. He got good experience and got that first start out of the way. So I think he’s in a good spot.”

Swinney says the Tigers seem to be in great shape from a health standpoint as they head into Week 6 of the season.

“We are just thankful for the health that we do have,” he said. “We have a few guys, after a few games, banged up here and there, but nobody that I think that will not be able to play on Saturday.”