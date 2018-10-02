Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

What did Kelly Bryant do Saturday night after the Clemson win over Syracuse? Who did the staff rush to get ready at QB last week after Kelly Bryant left the team? What are the early returns on Clemson basketball as they get underway?

Get these answers and much more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.

If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.