Multiple sources have confirmed to The Clemson Insider that former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller has passed away on Wednesday. He was 22 years old.

Fuller played a big role in Clemson’s national championship team in 2016, catching touchdown passes against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl and against rival South Carolina in the regular-season finale that year.

Fuller left the program following the 2017 season to transfer to another school.

TCI will have more information as it comes available.