Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media after practice on Wednesday at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Swinney updated the media one last time as the fourth-ranked Tigers prepare for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Wake Forest.

The Tigers (5-0, 2-0 ACC) have won nine straight overall against Wake Forest, and all nine have been under Swinney. Clemson is 4-0 at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., under Swinney as well.

Watch Swinney press gathering on TCITV.