5-star Crouch recaps visit to Clemson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Last weekend, Clemson attracted priority five-star target Quavaris Crouch back to campus for an unofficial visit.

The Charlotte (N.C.) Harding athlete attended the Tigers’ 27-23 victory over Syracuse at Death Valley. It marked his first visit to Clemson since the spring.

The Clemson Insider made a Blue Chip Road Trip stop at Harding University High School on Friday night to catch up with Crouch about the visit and more.

“Clemson has always been a good atmosphere for me,” Crouch said. “I have a good relationship with all the coaches. So, Clemson’s always been pretty good for me.”

Crouch (6-3, 240) said the highlight of the visit was witnessing Clemson’s thrilling comeback win over Syracuse, which saw the Tigers overcome a 16-7 halftime deficit to defeat the Orange after starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the game due to injury late in the first half.

“Just seeing them come back, seeing them play through adversity with Syracuse,” he said. “Being down and Trevor goes out, the defense steps up, and they still come out with the W. So, that was exciting to see.”

Prior to the win, which improved Clemson’s season record to 5-0 (2-0 ACC), Crouch spoke extensively with members of the staff.

“I got to talk to Dabo (Swinney) a little bit before the game, and Coach (Danny) Pearman and Coach (Brent) Venables and (Jeff) Scott,” he said. “So, it was a pretty good visit.”

According to Crouch, the message from the coaches was simple.

“The message is ‘let’s play football,’” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Crouch could line up on either side of the football in college as a running back, linebacker or possibly even defensive end.

Like most schools, Clemson is courting him as an athlete.

“I’m recruited as an athlete,” he said. “I’m the No. 1, No. 2 athlete in the nation, and I play football and I enjoy doing it.”

As he advances closer to rendering his college decision, Crouch is in the process of arranging his official visits. He is set to take one of those officials to Clemson in November.

“When they play Duke,” he said.

What does Crouch want to get out of that official visit to Clemson when he makes it during the weekend of Nov. 17?

“Just to see if it’s for me, if I feel like it’s my home, if I feel comfortable there and if I feel like I could be there for three to four years,” he said.

Crouch said he is looking to make his decision sometime after Thanksgiving heading into December. He will sign with his school of choice in December and be a mid-year enrollee.

Rivals ranks Crouch as the No. 2 athlete nationally and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2019 class regardless of position, while 247Sports tabs him as the No. 2 athlete and No. 52 overall prospect in the country.

Stay tuned to TCI as we will have more from our interview with Crouch.