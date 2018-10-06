Helmet Stickers: No. 4 Clemson 63, Wake Forest 3

Winston-Salem, N.C.—Fourth-ranked Clemson dominated the line of scrimmage at Wake Forest Saturday afternoon on the way to a 63-3 win to remain unbeaten.

After a relatively slow start offensively, Clemson (6-0, 3-0) was jumpstarted by the run game and began clicking on all cylinders. The Tigers rushed for 471 total yards, foruth in school history, with three running backs rushing for more than 100 yards for the first time since James Davis, CJ Spiller and Demerick Chancellor accomplished the feat against Louisiana Tech in 2006.

Defensively the Tigers shut down Wake Forest (3-3, 0-2) on offense limiting them to just 249 yards on the day and 3.2 yards per play. Clemson’s defense lived in the backfield with three sacks, 12 tackles-for-loss and 5 quarterback hurries.

Following each game, the Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to players with outstanding individual contributions:

Tre Lamar

Lamar lived in the Demon Deacon backfield on Saturday afternoon making his presence known to freshman quarterback Sam Hartman. Lamar led the Tigers in tackles Saturday with eight including six solo tackles, two sacks, two tackles-for-loss and a quarterback hurry.

The sacks for Tre Lamar marked his first since the 2015 Florida State game and his fumble-causing sack of Justin Blackmon.

Adam Choice

Choice had a productive day on the ground particularly in the second half, he finished the day with seven carries for 106 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on a 64-yard breakaway run for the longest run of his Clemson career.

Xavier Thomas

The freshman Thomas showed his speed up front again recording three tackles including a pair of tackles-for-loss and forcing a fumble. He showed Tiger fans what they have to look forward to with his quickness and instincts on the edge.

Lyn-J Dixon

Dixon, the true freshman, showed what he is capable of with the football in his hands rushing for 163 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns. His touchdown came on a 65 yard break away run for a career high besting his previous high of 61. Dixon also had a 52-yard rush for a touchdown in the final minute of the game.

Clelin Ferrell

Ferrell had a dominate day on the defensive line as well with three tackles, a sack and a tackle-for-loss, further proving his worth as a leader up front for a stingy Clemson front.