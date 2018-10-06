Preview and Predictions: Clemson-Wake Forest

No. 4 Clemson looks to stay unbeaten and move to 6-0 (3-0 ACC) Saturday afternoon against Wake Forest at BB&T Field.
Robert, Will and Gavin preview the Atlantic Division showdown and give this week’s predictions.
WINSTON-SALEM, SC. — It’s Game Day at Wake Forest where No. 4 Clemson battles the Deacons as the Tigers’ hope to continue their run to an ACC Championship and a trip to the College Football (…)
Clemson, with its No. 4 nationally ranked defense, hopes to slow down a Wake Forest offense that is averaging 487.6 yards per game and ranks in the top 4 in total, scoring and rushing offense in the ACC. The (…)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Last weekend, Clemson attracted priority five-star target Quavaris Crouch back to campus for an unofficial visit. The Charlotte (N.C.) Harding athlete attended the Tigers’ (…)
Clemson will get back quarterback Trevor Lawrence when the fourth-ranked Tigers travel to Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday for a 3:30 p.m., kickoff against Wake Forest at Groves Stadium. Lawrence (…)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — TCI made a Blue Chip Road Trip stop at Harding University High Friday night to check on 5-star ATH Quavaris Crouch. The All-American visited Clemson last weekend for the Syracuse game (…)
Though No. 4 Clemson is undefeated heading into Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference matchup with Wake Forest (3:30 p.m., ESPN), the Tigers have been less than impressive in their five victories to this (…)
Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow spoke with the media Tuesday about playing some at quarterback as he will be the Tigers’ emergency quarterback the rest of the season. Even though there is a (…)
Though a Virginia Tech reporter was hoping to get Dave Clawson to talk up the mystique of playing Notre Dame on the ACC Coaches Teleconference earlier this week, all the Wake Forest head coach could (…)
Prior to the Georgia State game three weeks ago, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said his team needed to do a better job getting Travis Etienne and the rest of the Clemson running game going. Against Texas (…)
One of several Clemson commitments that made their way to campus for the Tigers’ game against Syracuse last weekend was 2020 four-star linebacker Sergio Allen. The Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County product (…)