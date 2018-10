WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow did it all for the fourth-ranked Tigers in Saturday’s 63-3 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday.

Late in the game with the result already in hand, Renfrow came on to punt and boomed a 42-yard kick. Then he came in at quarterback on the next offensive drive, completed a pass and led a touchdown drive, including a key block on Lyn-J Dixon’s 52-yard touchdown run.