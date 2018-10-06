Scott wasn't happy about Desmond Howard's comments

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was not happy with what ESPN’s Desmond Howard said on Saturday’s College GameDay Show, and he was all too eager to share his feelings following the fourth-ranked Tigers’ 63-3 victory over Wake Forest Saturday at Groves Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Howard called Clemson’s offense finesse and said the Tigers would lose at least one game in the regular season and in the ACC Championship Game in December because of it.

Clemson (6-0, 3-0 ACC) responded by rushing for 471 yards and scoring six rushing touchdowns. The 471 yards were the fourth best total in Clemson history. The Tigers finished with 698 overall, the fifth most in school history.

Running backs Travis Etienne, Lyn-J Dixon and Adam Choice each ran for more than 100 yards each, the first trio for Clemson backs to do that since James Davis, C.J. Spiller and Demerick Chancellor did it against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 30, 2006.

“I think somebody needs to send that to Desmond Howard so he can get his facts straight there,” Scott said afterward. “It is hard to be a finesse group when you are rushing for 300 yards a game. You would agree with that, wouldn’t you?”

The Tigers have averaged 330.3 yards per game the last four weeks, and Saturday’s 471 rushing yards are the fourth most in school history.

Etienne, who rushed for 167 yards and scored three touchdowns, was also asked about Howard’s comments after the game and the Clemson running back said he did not care about those comments and that “they never watch GameDay.”

Etienne had touchdown runs of 59, 3 and 70 yards.

Dixon ran for 163 yards and scored on touchdowns of 65 and 52 yards, while Choice had a 64-yard touchdown and rushed for 127 yards.