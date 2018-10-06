Tigers arrive at BB&T Field

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Clemson arrives at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem as the fourth-ranked Tigers gets set to play Wake Forest today at 3:30 p.m.
Here is a photo gallery from the Tigers’ arrival. LINK
Clemson surged ahead 21-0 on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross, the drive covered 75 yards in five plays and 2:16. Lawrence rushed for 13 yards and a first down earlier in the (…)
Winston-Salem, N.C.–Clemson jumped up to a 14-0 lead on Travis Etienne’s second rushing touchdown from four yards out, the drive covered 62 yards on eight plays in 3:09. The Tigers got a chunk of (…)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Clemson struck first with a 59-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne to give Clemson a 7-0 lead with 6:25 to play in the first quarter. After the Tigers struggled to garner any (…)
No. 4 Clemson looks to stay unbeaten and move to 6-0 (3-0 ACC) Saturday afternoon against Wake Forest at BB&T Field. Robert, Will and Gavin preview the Atlantic Division showdown and give this (…)
WINSTON-SALEM, SC. — It’s Game Day at Wake Forest where No. 4 Clemson battles the Deacons as the Tigers’ hope to continue their run to an ACC Championship and a trip to the College Football (…)
Clemson, with its No. 4 nationally ranked defense, hopes to slow down a Wake Forest offense that is averaging 487.6 yards per game and ranks in the top 4 in total, scoring and rushing offense in the ACC. The (…)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Last weekend, Clemson attracted priority five-star target Quavaris Crouch back to campus for an unofficial visit. The Charlotte (N.C.) Harding athlete attended the Tigers’ (…)
Clemson will get back quarterback Trevor Lawrence when the fourth-ranked Tigers travel to Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday for a 3:30 p.m., kickoff against Wake Forest at Groves Stadium. Lawrence (…)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — TCI made a Blue Chip Road Trip stop at Harding University High Friday night to check on 5-star ATH Quavaris Crouch. The All-American visited Clemson last weekend for the Syracuse game (…)
Though No. 4 Clemson is undefeated heading into Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference matchup with Wake Forest (3:30 p.m., ESPN), the Tigers have been less than impressive in their five victories to this (…)