Elliott proud of the way Tigers' running game came together

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was proud of the way the fourth-ranked Tigers came together in Saturday’s 63-3 victory over Wake Forest.

Clemson racked up 698 yards, the fifth most in school history, while also rushing for 471 yards, the fourth best total in the program’s storied history.

The Tigers (6-0, 3-0 ACC) had three running backs, Travis Etienne (167 yards), Lyn-J Dixon (163) and Adam Choice (127) run for more than 100 yards. That is the first time that has happened since 2006.

Elliott on Tavien Feaster injury

“He had a really good run and then next thing I know he was coming out holding his shoulder. He was trying to come back in the second half and obviously the game was in a situation where I didn’t want him to push himself and injure himself more. I think he maybe just had a stinger up in his shoulder after that good run and wasn’t able to come back.”

Elliott on if this was the best run game he has been a part of

“I think so in terms of distribution. The one game I think back to that was similar was down in Miami. I think it was 2015 that we had over 400 yards rushing. I was really proud of Lyn-J getting in there and owning the game plan and knowing what we were trying to accomplish and make plays.”

Elliott on Adam Choice’s performance

“Man I couldn’t be more proud of Adam Choice. He’s paid his dues and this is his first 100 yard rushing game. Of any of the guys, if there was one who was going to come out and this game mean more than anything to him, it was Adam. Him and C.J. (Fuller) were in the same class and they were like brothers so I’m really, really happy for him.”

Elliott on Desmond Howard’s comments

“That’s what they get paid to do. They get paid to entertain and commentate. I know Desmond and I think he’s a good guy. I don’t have any ill will towards it. We gotta prove it. We’ve got six more games and then hopefully we’re on our way to the championship and an opportunity for the playoff. If we can continue to run the ball then obviously we’ll be able to change the narrative.”

Elliott on Diondre Overton

“We’ll go back and evaluate the tape. It was a run/pass option down there on the goal line and Chase (Brice) saw the look that he liked and Diondre went up and made a play. But you know for all of our guys to get first team reps, it’s competitive. Everybody’s got to come to practice ready to work and it’s a luxury as a coach to know that you’ve got three guys that can go out there and make plays and push each other.”

Elliott on how it feels to see big runs from the offense

“Man, I’m proud of that offensive line and those receivers blocking down field. There’s no way you have explosive runs if you don’t have the offensive line fitting it up as they’re supposed to and then you have receivers on the outside making sure that they’re blocking the third-level for us. That’s how you get explosive runs.”