Swinney felt Tigers were going to play their best game

Clemson’s 63-3 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday was a record day for the fourth-ranked Tigers in so many ways.

The 60-point margin of victory was the program’s largest in conference play in school history. It was also Clemson’s 14th win of 60 points or more in school history and the program’s first since a 66-point win against South Carolina State in 2014.

Clemson gained 698 yards of offense, the fifth-most in a game in school history. Four of the program’s five highest single-game yardage totals have come under head coach Dabo Swinney.

“I really felt like we were going to play our best game this week,” Swinney said. “I don’t know it would be 63-3, but I thought we were ready to go out and play a complete game and complement each other well.

“We did that. We had a great week of practice and these guys were locked in. They were dialed in.”

Clemson averaged 10.0 yards per play, the fourth-best single-game average in program history behind games in 1903 (11.2 at Georgia Tech), 1945 (10.7 vs. Presbyterian) and 1947 (10.4 vs. Presbyterian).

Ground and pound. Clemson eclipsed the 400-yard rushing mark for the first time since rushing for 416 against Miami on Oct. 24, 2015.

Clemson’s 471 rushing yards represent the most in a single game under Swinney, surpassing the previous high of 416 set in that contest against Miami.

Clemson’s 471 rushing yards are the fourth-most yards on the ground in program history and the most since Oct. 31, 1981 when the Tigers amassed 536 rushing yards against Wake Forest.

Clemson averaged 11.8 yards per carry, breaking the previous school record set on Oct. 17, 1903 against Georgia Tech (11.2).

Clemson reached the 300-yard rushing mark for the second time this season (309 vs. Georgia Southern). Clemson reached the 300-yard rushing mark twice last year and has now posted multiple 300-yard rushing games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2006 (four) and 2007 (two).

Clemson rushed for 200 yards in a fourth consecutive game for the first time since games 7-10 of the 2015 season against Miami, NC State, Florida State and Syracuse. The two four-game stretches mark the program’s longest under Swinney.

First time for everything. Running back Travis Etienne rushed for 167 yards, Lyn-J Dixon rushed for 163 yards and Adam Choice ran for 128.

Their performances marked the first time in school history Clemson has had three players exceed 125 rushing yards in a game and the first time two players have surpassed the 160-yard mark. The three backs averaged at least 10.0 yards per carry, with Etienne averaging 16.7, Dixon averaging 16.3 and Choice averaging 12.8.

Of Clemson’s 471 rushing yards, 310 came via five touchdown runs of 50 yards or more.

In total, Clemson recorded six touchdowns of 50 yards or more, believed to be a first in school history. Clemson entered the game with six plays of 50 yards or more in the first five games of the season.

Touchdown machine. Etienne became the first Clemson player to rush for at least three touchdowns in consecutive games since Travis Zachery against Duke (four) and Georgia Tech (three) in 1999. Etienne has now rushed for at least one touchdown in six consecutive game to add to his career-long streak of games with a rushing touchdown.

Another turnover. Safety Tanner Muse collected his first interception of the season — the second of his career — in the first quarter. With Muse’s interception, Clemson forced a takeaway in a 14th consecutive contest, the program’s longest streak since a 15-game stretch across the 2012-13 seasons.

First half shutouts. Clemson shut out an opponent in the first half for the third time this season. Dating back to last year, Clemson has shut out its opponents in the first half of seven of its last 11 games (28-0 vs. Wake Forest, 21-0 vs. Georgia Southern and 27-0 vs. Furman in 2018; 21-0 vs. Miami, 20-0 vs. South Carolina, 38-0 vs. The Citadel and 17-0 vs. Florida State in 2017).