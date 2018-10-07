Clemson shuts out Panthers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Clemson women’s soccer team was dominant offensively, outshooting Pitt 15 shots in a 2-0 shutout victory Sunday afternoon at Ambrose Urbanic Field in Pittsburgh, Pa.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 9-5 overall and 4-2 in the ACC, while the Panthers fell to 4-8-1 overall and 0-6 in conference play.

“We gave a good solid performance today, earning another valuable shutout and three points on the road, which is always good in the ACC,” Clemson head coach Eddie Radwanski said. “I thought it was a solid, professional performance as we were mentally locked in and had great concentration.”

The Tigers outshot the Panthers 17-2, including 12-0 in shots on goal. It was the second time this season that the Clemson defense held its opponent to zero shots on goal, with the first time occurring on Sept. 2 at Wofford.

“Pitt competed hard, and our girls competed equally as hard,” Radwanski said. “We scored two nice goals and everyone who stepped on the field today made a great contribution. It was a team effort and we didn’t let our standard drop, which I feel led to us gaining the victory today.

In the 28th minute, senior defender Sam Staab took a long throw in for the Tigers, finding junior defender Dani Antieau for her first goal of the 2018 campaign. Antieau redirected the pass toward the back post, netting her first goal of the season to give Clemson a 1-0 lead.

Antieau picked up her second goal of the match, and the season, in the 72nd minute with a header on a corner kick, also from Staab.

With Staab assisting on both of Antieau’s goals, she picked up her sixth and seventh assists of the season. She now has a total of 29 assists for her Clemson career, surpassing All-American Deliah Arrington (27 assists) for the fifth place slot in the school record book in that category.

Junior goalkeeper Sandy MacIver posted her sixth solo shutout of the season against the Panthers, and the 11th of her Clemson career. The 11 solo shutouts place her in fifth in the program’s record book, just one behind Meredith McCullen.

The shutout was also her second of the week, as she recorded a clean sheet in route to the Tigers’ 1-0 victory at No. 10 Florida State on Oct. 4.

“It was a great weekend for Sandy and our defense, as we came away with two shutouts. Most importantly, we gained six points from this road trip,” Radwanski said. “We’re pleased about the win and how we went about it, but now it’s time to travel home, get refocused and start thinking about Duke for next Saturday.”

The contest between Pitt and Clemson was only the fourth meeting between the two programs, and with the win, the Tigers improved to 4-0 all-time against the Panthers. It was Clemson’s second road win at Ambrose Uranic Field, with the first occurring on Oct. 26, 2014 when the then-No. 17 Tigers defeated Pitt 2-1.

The Tigers return to Historic Riggs Field next Saturday for a Senior Day matchup against the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils. The match is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.