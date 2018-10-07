What They Are Saying: Clemson pounds Wake Forest

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Tigers played made a statement Saturday afternoon at BB&T Field as they defeated Wake Forest 63-3. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about Clemson’s domination of Wake Forest.
Doughnuts for the Dub.#WeWinWeDance pic.twitter.com/6P56dFI2fB
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 6, 2018
Clemson Fans are the BEST in the Country!!!! https://t.co/ndnX7S9DaN
— Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) October 6, 2018
Hunter Renfrow plays QB and still gets downfield for the block that springs the score. #Clemson pic.twitter.com/AS1OVBl9UI
— Michael Burns (@MikeBurnsInSC) October 6, 2018
Travis Etienne in 2018:
83 carries, 761 yards, 12 total TD, 9.2 ypc, 126.8 ypg
Do we have your ETNtion? 😬 pic.twitter.com/zWImQWKDbS
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 7, 2018
Trevor Lawrence ▶️Tee Higgins
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 6, 2018
Clemson's 60-point victory margin (63-3) vs. Wake Forest largest in school history in an ACC game.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 6, 2018
🚨 Special Presentation 🚨 Volume 6 of Clemson Football: The ^Gameday Vlog
👇
🐾
By bus. By train.
🐾
Arrive in style.
🐾
RUN. 🏃♂️💨
🐾
🍩🍩🍩 Doughnuts for the Dub
🐾
A little #ClemsonFamily love pic.twitter.com/31yXFc0vNO
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 7, 2018
Those backs goin crazy today!! #clemson
— Wayne Gallman II (@Wanye_Kanye) October 6, 2018
Travis Etienne just became the first Clemson player to rush for at least three touchdowns in consecutive games since Travis Zachery against Duke (four) and Georgia Tech (three) in 1999.
— Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) October 6, 2018
29th time in the Brent Venables era that Clemson’s D has held an opponent to less than 100 yards in the first half.
— A David Hale joint (@DavidHaleESPN) October 6, 2018
Clemson had 40 rushes for 471 yards vs. Wake Forest. The 11.8 yards per rush is best in Clemson history. Previous record 11.2 vs Georgia Tech in 1903, John Heisman's last year as Clemson coach.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 6, 2018
Clemson with 3 100-yard rushers in same game for just second time since 1982.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 6, 2018
Number of 50-plus-yard rushing touchdowns by Travis Etienne today: 2
Number of 50-plus-yard rushing touchdowns in 15 games by the national champion 2016 Clemson Tigers: 1
— Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) October 6, 2018
The last time Diondre Overton scored a TD, that Monday in the media session he graced us with this gem: "That was just a terrific catch by me." Hoping for more of the same this week. He gives Clemson a 56-3 lead.
— Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) October 6, 2018
Clemson fans are the best in the country! We never play away games !!
— Da'Quan Bowers (@DaQuanBowers91) October 7, 2018
Clemson had six possessions and played 56 players in the first quarter.
— Brian Hennessy (@Brian_ClemsonAC) October 6, 2018
I swear Hunter Renfrow played in the 1982 and 2012 Orange Bowls for Clemson.
— Rusty Mansell (@Mansell247) October 6, 2018
